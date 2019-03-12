Home

POWERED BY

Services
Milam Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. of Gainesville
311 South Main Street
Gainesville, FL 32601-1803
(800) 433-5361
Resources
More Obituaries for A. MOORE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

A. "JANET" MOORE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

A. "JANET" MOORE Obituary
MOORE, A. 'JANET'
A. 'Janet' Moore, 93, of Gainesville, Florida passed away on March 7, 2019. She was born on October 2, 1925 in Krydor, Saskatchewan, Canada to Harry Woznica and Mary Ustiak Woznica. Janet owned and operated Moore Haven Mobile Home Park from 1960-1987.
Janet is preceded in death by her husband, Harold L. Moore and son, Gary Mitchell Moore. She is survived by her daughter, Marilyn Mollman (Kenneth), two grandchildren, Steven Mollman and Scott Mollman, and great-grandchildren, Luke Mollman and Levi Mollman.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Forest Meadows Central Cemetery, 4100 NW 39th Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32606. Services are in the care of MILAM FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 311 S. Main Street, Gainesville, FL 32601,
352-376-5361,
www.milamfh.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now