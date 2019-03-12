|
MOORE, A. 'JANET'
A. 'Janet' Moore, 93, of Gainesville, Florida passed away on March 7, 2019. She was born on October 2, 1925 in Krydor, Saskatchewan, Canada to Harry Woznica and Mary Ustiak Woznica. Janet owned and operated Moore Haven Mobile Home Park from 1960-1987.
Janet is preceded in death by her husband, Harold L. Moore and son, Gary Mitchell Moore. She is survived by her daughter, Marilyn Mollman (Kenneth), two grandchildren, Steven Mollman and Scott Mollman, and great-grandchildren, Luke Mollman and Levi Mollman.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Forest Meadows Central Cemetery, 4100 NW 39th Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32606. Services are in the care of MILAM FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 311 S. Main Street, Gainesville, FL 32601,
