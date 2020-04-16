Home

FLANDERS, AARON
The family of Aaron Flanders 'Pitt' have been heart sadden to announce his passing.
Aaron will be missed by his daughter, Ziana Flanders; son, Aaron Flanders, Jr.; grandchildren, Jacari Glover, Kameryn Flanders, J'yden Flanders, Zynari Flanders, Zyien Mcgee and McKayla Bell; sisters, Missionary Peggy Flanders, Pastor Minnie Hayes (Lance), Darlene Flanders, Latasha Flanders, Fecelia Flanders; brothers, Jerry Flanders (Ruthie), Jonathan Flanders (Laverne), Willie (JR) Flanders; brother in law, Herman McClendon; a very Special Friend, Regina Rhoomes.
Viewing will be held on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Potter's House (Chiefland, Fl) from 10:00-11:00am. The family funeral ceremony begins at 11:00. The Committal services will be held at 12:30 following the ceremony, in the Chiefland Community Cemetery. Service of Excellence are under the care of D Williams Mortuary Services (6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville, Fl)
***Please remember Social Distancing and keeping our community safe
dwilliamsmortuary.com
'Serving With A Spirit Of
Excellence'
(352) 204-2381
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020
