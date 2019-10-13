|
|
TALLMAN, AARON L.
Aaron L. Tallman passed away on October 9, 2019 while a patient in the North Florida Rehabilitation and Specialty Care Center, Gainesville, FL. He was born on October 10, 1940 in Gainesville, FL. He graduated Gainesville High School in June 1958 and entered the United States Navy on August 12, 1958. In the Navy he completed basic training at Recruit Training Command, San Diego, California, Class 'A' Hospital Corps School and Class 'C' Field Medical School. He was then assigned to the 2nd Marine Division, FMF, Camp Lejeune, NC. Upon his Honorable Discharge he attended the University of Florida, Gainesville. He graduated from the University of Florida School of Nursing and became a Registered Nurse. He applied for and received a commission in the United States Army reserve and retired with the rank of Captain. He also retired from the Malcolm Randall VA Medical Center in Gainesville, FL.
He was preceded in death by his parents Richard G. and Helen J. Tallman, as well as brother W. John Tallman and his sisters Betty Tallman Goldin and Grace Tallman Padgett. He never married and is survived by his brother Richard J. Tallman, Palatka, FL. He was a patriotic American and a great brother. May he rest in peace until we meet again in a better place where the University of Florida Gators are number one.
Graveside Funeral Services with Military Honors will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 18, 2019 at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Archer, FL. Arrangements are in the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES 311 S. Main Street, Gainesville, FL 32601, (352) 376-5361 www.milamfh.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019