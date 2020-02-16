|
|
BRYANT,
ABIGAIL 'GAIL' BRYCE
Abigail 'Gail' Bryce Bryant, age 28, of Gainesville passed away on Monday, February 3 at the University of North Florida in Jacksonville.
Gail is survived by her parents, Kenneth and Kimberly Bryant of Gainesville; her brother, Drew Bryant of Orlando; her sister, Hannah Bryant of Tulsa, Oklahoma; and her service dog, Zelda. She had many aunts and uncles and cousins who will cherish her memory.
Science competition and the need to learn everything about anything fueled her insatiable appetite for knowledge. As soon as she learned to read, she carried a book with her wherever she went. It was not uncommon for her to check out 10-12 books each week at the public library and finish at least one by the time she arrived home. Four times a blue-ribbon winner at the Edison Regional Science and Inventor's Fair in Fort Myers, Gail was awarded scholarships to Edison College and to Florida Gulf Coast University as a result of her research projects detailing the effects on worldwide crop production of volcanic ash in the atmosphere.
Gail was the recipient of a donor kidney from a family friend when her kidneys failed at age 22. The kidney transplant team at Mayo Clinic Jacksonville understood her and she was an active participant in her care. Somewhere on the autism spectrum, Gail had difficulty functioning in a neurotypical world. Gaming helped and provided her a community of like-minded individuals globally, and now she has 'leveled up.'
An informal celebration of Gail's life will take place at 2 PM on Sunday, February 16 in the gazebo at Possum Creek Park in Gainesville. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested a donation in Gail's honor be made to the science department at Dunbar High School, Edison Ave., Fort Myers, Florida.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020