Chestnut Funeral Home - Gainesville
18 NW 8th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 372-2537
Reposing
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bethel Seven Day Adventist Church
Reposing
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Mt. Carmel Baptist Church
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
Mt. Carmel Baptist Church
Interment
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Forest Meadows Memorial Park, East
ABIJAH BERTRAND Obituary
BERTRAND, ABIJAH
Mr. Abijah Bertrand, age 39, passed away December 11, 2019 following a tragic accident. Mr. Bertrand was born in Brooklyn, NY and moved from Miami, to Gainesville, FL twenty-one years ago. He was a graduate of Gainesville High School, University of Florida, and St. Leo College. Mr. Bertrand was a member of Bethel Seven Day Adventist Church where he served as an Elder, Musician, working with the Youth department, Transportation, and Technology. He was a co-founder of Life Transition Skills, and volunteered with the YMCA Basketball Leagues, and Pathfinders.
Mr. Bertrand is survived by his wife; Staci Bertrand, Gainesville, FL children; Alijah Bertrand, Ethan Bertrand, Aaron Bertrand, Evan Bertrand, all of Gainesville, FL, parents; Jonah and Glendina Bertrand, both of Miramar, FL, siblings; Afiba Bertrand (Marina), Aisha Reid, both of Miami, FL, maternal grandmother; Carolyn Hannah, Nassau, Bahamas.
Funeral Services for Mr. Bertrand will be held 3:00pm, Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, Rev. Destin Williams, Pastor, Pastor Sherwin Callwood, Pastor Rupert Bushner, Pastor Carl Ricketts, officiating. Interment will be held 10:00am Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 in Forest Meadows Memorial Park, East. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mr. Bertrand will repose at Bethel Seven Day Adventist Church Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm; on Sunday at Mt. Carmel from 2:00pm until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Sunday at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Bertrand, 6403 N.W. 26th Terrace, Gainesville at 2:00pm to form the Cortege.
Those who may wish to make donations may do so by sending them to Life Transitions Skills, or the GoFundMe account.
A CHESTNUT SERVICE
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019
