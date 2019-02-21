|
PERRY, ADA MAE
Missionary Ada Mae Perry of Alachua, Florida entered into God's Heavenly Choir Saturday, February 3, 2019. Celebration of life service for Missionary Perry will take place Saturday, February 26, 2019 at 10:00AM from Williams Temple COGIC 628 NW 7th Ave. Gainesville, Florida Rev. Kenyarda T. Feathers, Sr. Pastor; Place of eternal rest will follow at Forest Meadows Memorial Park-West. Public visitation will take place FRIDAY at Williams Temple COGIC from 5:00PM-7:00PM. The cortège will assemble at the church at 9:30AM.
phillipwiley.com
352-475-2000
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019