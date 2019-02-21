Home

More Obituaries for ADA PERRY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ADA MAE PERRY

ADA MAE PERRY Obituary
PERRY, ADA MAE
Missionary Ada Mae Perry of Alachua, Florida entered into God's Heavenly Choir Saturday, February 3, 2019. Celebration of life service for Missionary Perry will take place Saturday, February 26, 2019 at 10:00AM from Williams Temple COGIC 628 NW 7th Ave. Gainesville, Florida Rev. Kenyarda T. Feathers, Sr. Pastor; Place of eternal rest will follow at Forest Meadows Memorial Park-West. Public visitation will take place FRIDAY at Williams Temple COGIC from 5:00PM-7:00PM. The cortège will assemble at the church at 9:30AM.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019
