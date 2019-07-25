Home

Addie White-Schuler Obituary
WHITE-SCHULER,
ADDIE MAE, 89
Mrs. Addie White-Schuler of Johnson, FL departed this life on July 15, 2019 at home. Mrs. Schuler was born July 28, 1929 in Edgar, FL to the late Thomas White, Jr. and Katie Lee DeBose White. She retired as a teacher from Alachua County Public Schools after 29 years of service. Mrs. Schuler was preceded in death by her siblings: Laurea Pope, Verlee Bateman, Ozell Reese, Henrietta Kay, Marie White, Laselle Montgomery and Preasha White. Survivors include her sister, Bessie Thomas of Spring Valley, NY; daughters, Valerie Jenkins of Jacksonville, FL and Annette Johnson of Hope Mills, NC; nieces, nephews, cousins, close friends, Mary Fountain, Freddie Fisher, Beverly Joseph, Alvin Neal and Ann DeBose and other family and friends.
VIEWING ONLY will be Friday, July 26, 2019 at Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home 21400 SE Hawthorne Rd, Hawthorne, FL 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. Memorial Service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Trinity United Missionary Baptist Church 146 South County Road 21, Hawthorne, FL. No viewing at the service. In Lieu of flowers, please donate to the , St. Jude Hospital or the in her name.
PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF HAWTHORNE.
Published in Gainesville Sun from July 25 to July 26, 2019
