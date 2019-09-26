|
|
DAVIS, ADELL
Mr. Adell Davis age 71, passed away September 17th, 2019 at UF Health Shands Hospital. A native of Archer, Florida, he was a member of Springhill Missionary Baptist Church, and was employed with the University of Florida as a Supervisor with Environmental Services until his retirement.
He is survived by his wife; Katie M. Davis, Gainesville, FL, children; Ronnie Issac, Bernard Issac, Pasco Williams, Adrian Davis, Rebecca Williams Mathis (Anthony), Sharon Mack, Wanda Rivers, all of Gainesville, FL, Lashunda Davis Magnum (Jerald), Ruskin, FL, siblings; James Davis (Lenora), West Palm Beach, FL, Willie Lee Nattiel, Newberry, FL, Alberta Davis, Jeanette Davis, both of Lake Whales, FL, Ruthie Banks Alton, Boynton Beach, FL, thirteen grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Mr. Davis will be held 11:00am, Saturday, September 28, 2019, at the Upper Room, Supt. Karl Anderson, Pastor, Shepherdess Pearlie Shelton, Asst. Pastor, Pastor J. Bernard Brown, officiating; burial will follow in Grass Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mr. Davis will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, September 27th, 2019 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday at the Church from 10:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the home of Anthony and Rebecca Mathis, 2421 N.E. 64th Terr. Gainesville, at 10:00am to form the Cortege.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019