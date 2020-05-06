MCPHERSON, ADRANER

Mrs. Adraner McPherson age 91, passed away April 30, 2020 at North Florida Regional Medical Center. Mrs. McPherson was employed with Food Services as a Preparer until her retirement. She was preceded in death by her siblings, M.B. 'Daniel', Canty, Cammie Cain, Ann Fleming, and sister-in-law, Alene Canty.

Mrs. McPherson is survived by her daughter, Luretha Mingo(Pastor Horace Mingo), Gainesville, FL, brothers; Samuel Canty(Emma), Miami, FL, Pete Canty, Belle Glade, FL, granddaughter, Chernitra Palencia, two great grandchildren, Ahmyla Palencia and Juan H. Palencia.

Visitation for Mrs. McPherson will be held Thursday, May 7th, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm at Jesus People Life Changing Church, 800 N.W. 39th Avenue, Gainesville, FL, burial will follow in Woodland Park Cemetery, Miami, FL. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.

Due to the Executive Order from the Governor, we are still practicing distancing, and no lingering after viewing. We appreciate your cooperation and patience.

'A CHESTNUT SERVICE'



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store