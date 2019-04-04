|
TAYLOR, SR., ADRIAN F.
Mr. Adrian F. Taylor, Sr. the husband of Mrs. Tonya Taylor of Gainesville, FL suddenly put down the cares of this world, to be with his Lord and Savior Sunday, March 31, 2019. Celebration of Life service will take place Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 1:00PM from the Eastside High School Auditorium, 1201 SE 43rd Street Gainesville, FL. Place of eternal rest will follow at Forest Meadows Memorial Park Central. Public visitation will take place FRIDAY at the Williams Temple COGIC, 628 NW 7th Ave. Gainesville, FL from 4:00PM-8:00PM and Saturday No Viewing. He leaves to cherish his loving memories wife Tonya Taylor; Daughter: Tay'Lore Moore; Sons: Adrian Taylor, Jr. and Justin Taylor; Parents: Frazier & Geneva Taylor; one sister, two brothers, GPD Family, Reichert House Family and a host of other family and friends. The cortege will assemble at 1929 NW 7th Lane, Gainesville, FL at 12:00noon.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019