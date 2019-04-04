Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ADRIAN TAYLOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ADRIAN F. TAYLOR Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ADRIAN F. TAYLOR Sr. Obituary
TAYLOR, SR., ADRIAN F.
Mr. Adrian F. Taylor, Sr. the husband of Mrs. Tonya Taylor of Gainesville, FL suddenly put down the cares of this world, to be with his Lord and Savior Sunday, March 31, 2019. Celebration of Life service will take place Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 1:00PM from the Eastside High School Auditorium, 1201 SE 43rd Street Gainesville, FL. Place of eternal rest will follow at Forest Meadows Memorial Park Central. Public visitation will take place FRIDAY at the Williams Temple COGIC, 628 NW 7th Ave. Gainesville, FL from 4:00PM-8:00PM and Saturday No Viewing. He leaves to cherish his loving memories wife Tonya Taylor; Daughter: Tay'Lore Moore; Sons: Adrian Taylor, Jr. and Justin Taylor; Parents: Frazier & Geneva Taylor; one sister, two brothers, GPD Family, Reichert House Family and a host of other family and friends. The cortege will assemble at 1929 NW 7th Lane, Gainesville, FL at 12:00noon.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.