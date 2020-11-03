1/1
Agnes Tompkins
Island Grove - Mrs. Agnes Beatrice "Bebe" Tompkins, of Island Grove, Florida, died Monday, November 2, 2020 at the Windsor Health Center, Starke, Florida. She was 98 years young.
Bebe was born in Miami, Florida where she later married Capt. John B. Tompkins. They had two children, a son, John "Jay" and a daughter, Julie. In 1977 they moved from Miami to north central Florida, where Bebe became very involved with her church, St. Philip Neri Catholic Church in Hawthorne ad later St. William Catholic Church in Keystone Heights. She also spent much of her time volunteering at the Right to Life Thrift Shop in Gainesville.
Bebe was always ready to help and was ever smiling. She will be greatly missed.
A funeral mass will be celebrated on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 11:00 A. M., in the St. William Catholic Church, 275 Satsuma Street, Keystone Heights, with Fr. Andy Mitera, celebrant. Interment will follow in Antioch Cemetery, Lochloosa. Please visit her memorial page at:
www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. William Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Williams-Thomas Funeral Homes
22205 SE 69th Ave
Hawthorne, FL 32640
(352) 481-4599
