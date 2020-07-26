AGNES WEBER

WEBER, AGNES 103

Pensacola, FL - Agnes S. Weber, age 103, passed away peacefully on June 20, 2020. She was raised in Oxford, OH by her aunt (maternal) and uncle, Dora and Clarence Schwegman. Following her graduation from high school in 1934, she married J. Marshall Weber in July 1939 beginning a 57-year loving marriage. The family moved to Gainesville, FL in 1957 where Agnes assisted her husband in a small home-construction and real-estate business. Later, they lived in Crescent Beach, FL during the winter months and in Lake Toxaway, NC during the summer months. In 1986 they settled at Top of the World, in Ocala, FL, where Agnes was a member of the Ocala West United Methodist Church. After her husband's death in 1996, Agnes lived independently until age 97 when she moved to the home of her son Jim Weber in Pensacola in December 2013. Agnes was a devoted wife and a loving mother to her two children. She was also an avid golfer and bridge player.

Agnes was preceded in death by her son Jim by only a few days. Survivors include her daughter Carol Weber of Alexandria, VA, one grandson, Michael (Sherrie) Weber of Lakeland, FL, four granddaughters, Angela (Tyler) Soderlind, Maria (Ryan) Christopher, Teresa (Ben) Cannington, and Jamee (Matt) Bush, and their mother Frances Campus, all of Pensacola; and eleven great grandchildren.

The family will hold a private memorial service in honor of Agnes's life.



