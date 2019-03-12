|
|
FELDHERR, AILENE
Ailene 'Bliz' Feldherr died of cancer on March 3, 2019 at the age of 85. The daughter of Col. Herbert Blizzard (USAF) and Irene Blizzard, she was born in Philadelphia on October 6, 1933 and grew up in Haddon Heights and Ocean City, NJ. After graduating from Wellesley College in 1955, she went on to earn a doctorate in developmental entomology from the University of Pennsylvania in 1962.
'Bliz' moved to Gainesville in 1966 and was a popular and inspiring teacher of biology at Santa Fe College for almost thirty years, beginning in 1968. During that time, and for decades after, she seemed to run into ex-students everywhere she went in town. These meetings brought her great happiness, and former students counted among her most devoted friends. Many of her interests were rooted in her love of animals and the natural world. One of her most innovative classes at Santa Fe was Animal Nutrition. After discovering a palomino gelding so cruelly neglected that he could barely walk, she and the class nursed him back to health. 'Phoenix', as she named him, became her favorite horse for years afterwards, and lived happily to almost thirty. It was typical of her that she not only enjoyed horseback riding but insisted on buying horses for her son and her husband, who hated horses, and even for a time became part owner of a stable. She led youth groups to hunt for shark's teeth and fossils in Gainesville's creeks and became a passionate bird-watcher.
While teaching at Santa Fe she also started, with her friend Mary Landsman, the bakery and catering company 'In Good Taste', based in the Royal Park Mall during the 1980's. Her explanation for taking on this demanding second career was always how much she enjoyed the pleasure their food brought to others. And the many weddings and events they catered, as well as the many people who worked in the bakery, provided a new set of lasting friendships.
After retirement, she was a dedicated volunteer at Kanapaha Gardens and at Altrusa House. (Donations in her memory to either organization may be made in lieu of flowers). She loved travel, especially in pursuit of new bird species to add to her life list, card games, mah jongg, and anything that involved the company of friends. She was courageous and cheerful in the face of death, and her last thoughts were to console her survivors.
Those survivors include her husband of almost 60 years, Carl Feldherr, of Gainesville, her son Andrew Feldherr and his wife Deborah Steiner, of Princeton, NJ, and her sister Gail Flores, of Kansas City, MO. Her last decades were brightened by the arrival of granddaughters Rebecca and Miriam Feldherr, who paid her this tribute: 'You have had an incredible impact on the lives of those who have crossed your path: your beautiful spirit and kindness go unnoticed by no one. Your genuine wish to bring pure happiness to those around you, no matter how long you've known them, is rare and extremely special.'
