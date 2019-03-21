|
BAKER, A.J., 82
A. J. Baker retired laborer, quietly transitioned March 11, 2019. Survived by his wife, Rose Marie Baker; children, Andrew Baker, Cherry Ann McDonald, James Baker, Patricia Roberts; 13 grandchildren; brother, Bill Baker; and other relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life Service will be held 1:30 pm Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Gordon Chapel Community Church, Hawthorne, FL, Pastor Albert Mann Officiating. Burial will be in Gordon Chapel Cemetery. Viewing Friday 5 pm - 7 pm at Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home of Hawthorne and Saturday at the church 1 pm - 1:30 pm. No viewing after eulogy. Family will meet at the church 1 pm.
PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF HAWTHORNE www.pinkney-smithfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019