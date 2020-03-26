|
|
OLOYE, AKINLOBA
The family of Oloye, would like to announce the passing of Minister Oloye Akinloboa 76, on March 17, 2020. Who will be greatly missed by his wife Mary Akinloba, his children, family and friends. Minister Oloye Akinloba services have been announced to family and friends - the services are under the professional care of
D Williams Mortuary Services, 6120 SW 13th Street
Gainesville, Florida.
