DONOVAN, ALBERT F.
The Rev. Albert F. Donovan, MDiv, 91, of Lake City, was promoted to glory on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at the Lake City VA Medical Center. Born March 2, 1928 in Boston, Massachusetts, he lived a life of service to others. Joining the U.S. Army Air Corp in World War II, he was a POW in the Philippines. Al served the public as a police officer for many years before being called to serve the Lord. He was a United Methodist pastor for over 50 years, ministering at numerous churches across Florida. Retirement did not end his service as he was a member of and Chaplain for the Blue Knights Police Fraternity Florida Chapter 1 and the Branford American Legion Post 59.
Al's wit and wisdom was shared with everyone he met, both in person and online. A lifelong photographer, he moved to the digital world with the help of his children and grandson. Instantly recognizable by his WW2 Veteran hat and omnipresent camera, he loved to meet people, take their photos and share it with them via emails. Al's Irish wit and love of wordplay was almost always alliterative.
He is survived by his loving wife Doris S. Donovan of Lake City; son, David Stephen Donovan of Lake City; daughters, Kathy Donovan of Gainesville, Dixie Donovan of Lake City and Erin Donovan of Ozark, AL. One grandson, Samuel James Donovan also survives.
Memorial services for Al Donovan will be conducted on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 1pm at the Fort White United Methodist Church, located at 185 SW Well Street, Fort White, FL 32038. Cremation arrangements are under the direction and care of Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019