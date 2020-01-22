Home

Jones-Gallagher Funeral Home
620 E Nona St
Starke, FL 32091
(904) 964-6200
ALBERT GRANT SPARKS

ALBERT GRANT SPARKS Obituary
SPARKS, ALBERT GRANT
Mr. Albert Grant 'Beno' Sparks age 94, of Brooker passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020 in Gainesville. Mr. Sparks was born on May 20, 1925 in Louise, Florida to the late Andrew and Mary Estep Sparks and was a lifelong area resident. Albert served in the United States Army during World War II and was a member of Brooker Baptist Church. Prior to retirement he was the Forman of Forestry for Container Corporation and also worked for the City of Gainesville in their Street Department. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Lee Sparks. Survivors are: his wife of 68 years, Alma Leta Dyal Sparks of Brooker, son, David Sparks and Shian of Brooker, daughter-in-law, Vicki Sparks of Starke, siblings, Juanita Feagle of Hawthorne, Fidela Eddy of Gainesville and George Sparks of Hollywood, FL Also left are his grandchildren, Justin Sparks and Cassie Melvin, great grandchildren, Monroe Sparks, Mckenna Smith, Brilee Melvin and Brayden Melvin. The family will receive friends at BROOKER BAPTIST CHURCH on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. with funeral services beginning at 11 o'clock. Interment will follow in Santa Fe Cemetery with Pastor Paul Samson officiating. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in his memory to, Brooker Baptist Church, 17197 Bradford Ave, Brooker, FL 32622. Arrangements are by JONES-GALLAGHER FUNERAL HOME OF STARKE 904-964-6200
www.jonesgallagherfh.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
