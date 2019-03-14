Home

MITCHUM, ALBERT
Mr. Albert Mitchum, age 64, passed away March 6, 2019 in Miller Nursing Home, Colquitt, Georgia. Mr. Mitchum moved to Gainesville thirty years ago; he was a member of The Highway Church of The Apostle Faith. He is survived by his siblings; Richard Mitchum (Beth), Leesburg, FL, Louessie James, and Earnestine Green, both of Gainesville, FL.
A Memorial Service will be held, 11:30am, Saturday, March 16, 2019 at The Highway Church of The Apostle Faith, Bishop Alfred Bell, officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019
