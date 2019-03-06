Home

ALBERTA M. MATTINGLY

ALBERTA M. MATTINGLY Obituary
MATTINGLY, ALBERTA M.
Alberta M. Mattingly, 71, a long-time resident of Gainesville, FL went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 3, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 29 years, John H. Mattingly and sons, Wayne C. Mattingly and John D. Mattingly.
She is survived by her daughter, Sandra M. Mattingly.
She was a member of VWF Post 2811 where she was a former officer for the Ladies Auxiliary, American Legion Post 16 and Wesley United Methodist Church.
She had a great sense of humor and could always make you smile. She will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved her.
A viewing will be held for Alberta on Thursday March 7, 2019 from 5-7 pm at Forest Meadows Funeral Home Chapel.
Services will be Friday March 8 at 11:00 am at Forest Meadows Funeral Home Chapel.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019
