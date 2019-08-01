|
HENRY,
ALENE ARMSTRONG
'BUNCHIE'
Alene Armstrong Henry, age 82, daughter of the late Elder Rufus & Missionary Lillie Armstrong & Member of Pilgrim Rest Church of God in Unity, went home to be with the Lord on July 22, 2019.
The Homegoing Celebration will be held 2:30PM Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Pilgrim Rest Church of God in Unity (Gainesville, FL) where Elder Fletcher D. Young is Pastor, with Apostle Robert Armstrong delivering the Eulogy. The Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery. Mrs. Henry will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday 2:00-7:00PM - And at the Church on Saturday 30 Minutes prior to the Services - And with the Processional.
Fond Memories will remain with her son - Augusta Fair (& Latasha) of Gainesville, FL; 6 Grandchildren; 7 great grands; 1 great-great grand; sisters - Minnie H. Williams (& Bobby) Minnie Lee Sullivan, Mary Singleton (& Clarence), Betty Harris (& Leon); Brother - Apostle Robert Armstrong (& Ruby); step brothers - Charles Akins Jr. and Willie Akins; Nieces, Nephews, Cousins & Friends.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019