SCOTT, ALENE MARKHAM
Alene Markham Scott, age 90, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 23, 2020 after succumbing to a year and half of complications from a stroke.
Alene was born in Lawtey, FL to Daniel and Fannie Starling in 1930, and moved to Gainesville in 1950 when she married H.T. Markham after graduating from nursing school in Indiana. She had five children between 1952 and 1957 - Daniel, Donna, Denise, Dennis, and Danna. In 1960 her husband, H.T., passed from an accident; nine years later she lost her youngest son, Dennis, to an accident, as well. Alene worked as a nurse at Alachua General Hospital in the early fifties and then at Sunland Training Center, (now Tacachale Center) where she met her second husband, Douglas J. (Doug) Scott. It was nearly fifteen years after starting her nursing career that she realized her passion for childcare and purchased Pinewood School in northeast Gainesville, and twenty years later A Child's World. Before retiring, she and Doug started collecting depression glass which eventually evolved into collecting just about everything. She loved attending estate and yard sales, as well as having her own, and spent countless hours organizing and cataloging her collectibles. She could also be found spending time outdoors for many hours in her yard keeping weeds at bay. In her younger years, she enjoyed going to the beach, fishing, and even hunting.
She is survived by her son, Daniel Markham, three daughters, Donna Taylor (Terry), Denise Witt (Rusty), and Danna St. Lawrence, as well as, four step-daughters whom she loved as her own: Ann Pauley (David), Debbie Scott, Linda Joseph, and Cindy Wells (Jimmy). She was blessed with 14 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.
A viewing will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, May 29 at the Williams-Thomas Funeral Home, 404 North Main Street in Gainesville, for family and friends who would like to pay their respects. The funeral home will respect COVID-19 mandates to keep everyone safe.
There will be a private memorial service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2020 followed by interment at Forest Meadows. Family unable to attend and friends are welcome to join to celebrate Alene's life via livestream. The link and more details for the live stream will be provided on her memorial page at
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
The family will receive guests at Alene's home from 1-4 p.m. Saturday for those wanting to pay their final respects.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name may be made to Community Hospice & Palliative Care 4266 Sunbeam Rd. Jacksonville, FL 32257 or online at
support.community
hospice.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 27 to May 28, 2020.