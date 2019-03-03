Home

POWERED BY

Services
Milam Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. of Newberry
22405 West Newberry Road
Newberry, FL 32669
(800) 433-5361
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Forest Grove Baptist Church
22575 NW 94th Avenue
Alachua, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ALEX ALLEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALEX JARED ALLEN


1996 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
ALEX JARED ALLEN Obituary
ALLEN, ALEX JARED
Alex Jared Allen, (AJ) was born on June 8, 1996 in Gainesville, FL. And passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. AJ was called into missions. He was an organ donor, and continued to save lives even unto death, Alex was a member of the Santa Fe Raider Regiment and graduated from SFHS in 2014. He played on the praise team, the drums, and bass guitar at Living Covenant Church of Alachua, FL. And then at Witness'es of Christ Ministries in High Springs, FL. He loved Family only second to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ with a heart that beat to the rhythms of Love, Peace and Unity.
He is survived by his parents, Terri and James Cram, and sister Katie (Austin), grandparents Nancy Allen of Newberry, Fl., Kathy and Stan Birthisel of Gainesville, Joe Ruise of McClenny, and biological Father, Johnny Ruise of Jacksonville, and many loving Aunts, Uncles and cousins. Alex is preceded in death by his grandfather, Robert A. (Bob) Allen Sr.
Services will be officiated by his Grandfather Joe Ruise Pastor of the Emmanuel Church of McClennny, FL. On Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Forest Grove Baptist Church 22575 NW 94th Avenue Alachua, FL. 32615 with visitation starting at 2:00 pm.
Arrangements are under the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 22405 W. Newberry Road, Newberry, FL. (352) 472-5361.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now