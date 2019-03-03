|
|
ALLEN, ALEX JARED
Alex Jared Allen, (AJ) was born on June 8, 1996 in Gainesville, FL. And passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. AJ was called into missions. He was an organ donor, and continued to save lives even unto death, Alex was a member of the Santa Fe Raider Regiment and graduated from SFHS in 2014. He played on the praise team, the drums, and bass guitar at Living Covenant Church of Alachua, FL. And then at Witness'es of Christ Ministries in High Springs, FL. He loved Family only second to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ with a heart that beat to the rhythms of Love, Peace and Unity.
He is survived by his parents, Terri and James Cram, and sister Katie (Austin), grandparents Nancy Allen of Newberry, Fl., Kathy and Stan Birthisel of Gainesville, Joe Ruise of McClenny, and biological Father, Johnny Ruise of Jacksonville, and many loving Aunts, Uncles and cousins. Alex is preceded in death by his grandfather, Robert A. (Bob) Allen Sr.
Services will be officiated by his Grandfather Joe Ruise Pastor of the Emmanuel Church of McClennny, FL. On Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Forest Grove Baptist Church 22575 NW 94th Avenue Alachua, FL. 32615 with visitation starting at 2:00 pm.
Arrangements are under the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 22405 W. Newberry Road, Newberry, FL. (352) 472-5361.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019