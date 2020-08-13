BRADLEY, ALEXANDER 78

Alexander Bradley of Gainesville, FL transitioned on August 6, 2020 at North Florida Regional Medical Center. Alexander was born in Grove Park, FL to John and Janie Bradley on December 31, 1941. He retired from the Alachua County School System where he worked as a custodian at Gainesville High School. He was an active and beloved member of Grove Park Community Christian Church. He was preceded in death by both of his parents and his siblings Curtis Bradley, Carl Bradley, Bennie Bradley, Hercules Bradley, Robert Bradley and Frank Bradley and his beloved sister Wilma Stewart.

Alexander leaves to cherish his memories, 3 children, Patricia Gail Bradley-Bell (Willie) of Lakeland, FL, Melinda Bradley of Gainesville, FL and Elliott Bradley of Columbia, SC: 4 siblings, beloved sister Julia Brown, brothers, Charlie Bradley (Gloria), Emmanuel Bradley and Prophet John K Bradley (Regina); 4 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews that he had great affection for.

Visitation will be Friday, August 14, 2020 at 2:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home 727 NW 2nd St, Gainesville, FL . Graveside Funeral Service will be 10:00 AM Saturday August 15, 2020 at St. Paul Memorial Cemetery, Windsor, FL, Pastor John K Bradley of Grove Park Community Christian Church officiating. Family will meet at the Cemetery 9:45 AM. Mask And Social Distancing To Be Observed.

