1/1
ALEXANDER BRADLEY
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ALEXANDER's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BRADLEY, ALEXANDER 78
Alexander Bradley of Gainesville, FL transitioned on August 6, 2020 at North Florida Regional Medical Center. Alexander was born in Grove Park, FL to John and Janie Bradley on December 31, 1941. He retired from the Alachua County School System where he worked as a custodian at Gainesville High School. He was an active and beloved member of Grove Park Community Christian Church. He was preceded in death by both of his parents and his siblings Curtis Bradley, Carl Bradley, Bennie Bradley, Hercules Bradley, Robert Bradley and Frank Bradley and his beloved sister Wilma Stewart.
Alexander leaves to cherish his memories, 3 children, Patricia Gail Bradley-Bell (Willie) of Lakeland, FL, Melinda Bradley of Gainesville, FL and Elliott Bradley of Columbia, SC: 4 siblings, beloved sister Julia Brown, brothers, Charlie Bradley (Gloria), Emmanuel Bradley and Prophet John K Bradley (Regina); 4 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews that he had great affection for.
Visitation will be Friday, August 14, 2020 at 2:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home 727 NW 2nd St, Gainesville, FL . Graveside Funeral Service will be 10:00 AM Saturday August 15, 2020 at St. Paul Memorial Cemetery, Windsor, FL, Pastor John K Bradley of Grove Park Community Christian Church officiating. Family will meet at the Cemetery 9:45 AM. Mask And Social Distancing To Be Observed.
PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL
HOME OF GAINESVILLE.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Memorial Gathering
09:45 AM
St. Paul Memorial Cemetery
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Graveside service
10:00 AM
St. Paul Memorial Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home
727 NW 2nd Street
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-8686
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gainesville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved