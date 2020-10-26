1/1
Alexander Sherman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alexander's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alexander Sherman
Gainesville - Alexander Sherman, 97, of Gainesville, FL, passed away peacefully on October 24, 2020. Alexander was born on May 7, 1923 in Bronx, New York and was raised in Dayton, Ohio with his mother, uncle, aunt, and three cousins. He moved to Gainesville in 1996. As a young man, Alexander served in the US Navy towards the end of World War II and taught courses in radar technology. During his naval service, he graduated with degrees in Industrial Engineering from Yale University and Mechanical Engineering from Ohio State University. During his expansive career, he worked for Armour Research Institute, Cornell Aeronautical Laboratories, United Aircraft Corporation, the Institute for Defense Analyses and TRW. Alexander was involved in many professional activities and he served as president of the Jewish Council of North Central Florida for 2 years. His interests included gardening, stamp collecting and opera. Survivors include his loving wife of 72 years, Beverly, and children Stephen and wife Pamela, Howard and wife Lynn, and Janet. Grandchildren include Rachel, Sarah and husband Brian, Zachary, Daniel and Jenneva.
There will be a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Congregation B'nai Israel. Please visit his memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS DOWNTOWN
352-376-7556

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Downtown
404 North Main Street
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-7556
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gainesville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved