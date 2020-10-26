Alexander Sherman
Gainesville - Alexander Sherman, 97, of Gainesville, FL, passed away peacefully on October 24, 2020. Alexander was born on May 7, 1923 in Bronx, New York and was raised in Dayton, Ohio with his mother, uncle, aunt, and three cousins. He moved to Gainesville in 1996. As a young man, Alexander served in the US Navy towards the end of World War II and taught courses in radar technology. During his naval service, he graduated with degrees in Industrial Engineering from Yale University and Mechanical Engineering from Ohio State University. During his expansive career, he worked for Armour Research Institute, Cornell Aeronautical Laboratories, United Aircraft Corporation, the Institute for Defense Analyses and TRW. Alexander was involved in many professional activities and he served as president of the Jewish Council of North Central Florida for 2 years. His interests included gardening, stamp collecting and opera. Survivors include his loving wife of 72 years, Beverly, and children Stephen and wife Pamela, Howard and wife Lynn, and Janet. Grandchildren include Rachel, Sarah and husband Brian, Zachary, Daniel and Jenneva.
There will be a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Congregation B'nai Israel. Please visit his memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com
.
