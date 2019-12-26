|
|
CROSS, ALFONZY
Alfonzy Cross, age 81, made his transition to his heavenly home on December 19, 2019 at UF Health Shands. Mr. Cross was a faithful member of Shady Grove Primitive Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Doris Cross, Gainesville, FL; sisters, Deloris Evans and Christine Lancaster, both of Alabama; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Homegoing service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday December 28, 2019 at Shady Grove Primitive Baptist Church, 804 SW 5th St., Gainesville, FL, Rev. Ron Foxx, Pastor and Eulogist. Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery. Mr. Cross will be viewed at Washington Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 2:00-7:00 PM, at the church on Saturday, December 28, 2019 one hour prior to service and with the processional. Processional will form at the residence of Mr. Cross on Saturday, 6313 SW 51st Terrace, Gainesville, FL at 10:00 AM.
Arrangements by Washington Funeral Home, 3809 East University Ave., Gainesville, FL
(352) 372-3326.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019