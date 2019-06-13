|
GREENE, ALICE W.
Mrs. Alice W. Greene age 87, passed away June 5th, 2019 at her home in Gainesville, FL. Mrs. Greene became a member of First Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church at an early age. She served her Church dutifully as a member of the Choir and Community Benefit Society. Mrs. Greene was a graduate of Lincoln High School, class of 1951, and was employed with Tacachale as a Human Service Worker for well over thirty years.
She is survived by her children; Dr. Chandar Greene (Rachel), Orlando, FL Garlenda Grant (James), Gainesville, FL, siblings; Earl Williams, Rev. Charles Williams (Margie), Elder Sandy Williams (Terry), Cora Jenkins, all of Gainesville, FL, four grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren, stepchildren; Orien Greene, Antoinette Greene Wells, both of Gainesville, FL.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Greene will be held, 11:00am, Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the Female Protective Temple, Reverend Mack Edwards, officiating; burial will follow in Rutledge Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mrs. Greene will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, June 14th, 2019 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday at the Temple from 10:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at First Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church at 10:15am to form the Cortege.
Published in Gainesville Sun from June 13 to June 14, 2019