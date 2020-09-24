Mrs. Alice White

Mrs. Alice White a Centenarian age 105, was born in Worth County, GA, and moved to Trenton sixty-eight years ago where she lived until her passing on September 21st, 2020 at the Tri County Nursing Facility. She was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church where she served as a Church Mother, and on the Usher Board. Mrs. White was preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Alice Marshall.

She is survived by her sons, Eddie Lee Baker(Betty), Troy Baker(Elizabeth), Ronald Bryant(Linnea), all of Trenton, FL, granddaughters, Maria Alice Monyei, Chiefland, FL, Candice J. Gale(Reginald, Ocala, FL, Jacqueline Bradley(Elijah), Morriston, FL, numerous great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Graveside Services for Mrs. White will be held 10:00am, Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Trenton Community Cemetery, Trenton, FL, Rev. Kenneth Hunt, conducting the Service. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.

Mrs. White will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday at Graveside from 9:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet at Graveside at 9:30am.

We ask that each and every one please be courteous towards one another and use face coverings while in attendance, everyone must wear a mask.

