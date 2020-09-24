1/1
Alice White
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Alice White
Mrs. Alice White a Centenarian age 105, was born in Worth County, GA, and moved to Trenton sixty-eight years ago where she lived until her passing on September 21st, 2020 at the Tri County Nursing Facility. She was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church where she served as a Church Mother, and on the Usher Board. Mrs. White was preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Alice Marshall.
She is survived by her sons, Eddie Lee Baker(Betty), Troy Baker(Elizabeth), Ronald Bryant(Linnea), all of Trenton, FL, granddaughters, Maria Alice Monyei, Chiefland, FL, Candice J. Gale(Reginald, Ocala, FL, Jacqueline Bradley(Elijah), Morriston, FL, numerous great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Graveside Services for Mrs. White will be held 10:00am, Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Trenton Community Cemetery, Trenton, FL, Rev. Kenneth Hunt, conducting the Service. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mrs. White will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday at Graveside from 9:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet at Graveside at 9:30am.
We ask that each and every one please be courteous towards one another and use face coverings while in attendance, everyone must wear a mask.
"A CHESTNUT SERVICE'

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chestnut Funeral Home - Gainesville
18 NW 8th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 372-2537
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gainesville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved