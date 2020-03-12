Home

ALINE MABLE WOOTEN


1924 - 2020
ALINE MABLE WOOTEN Obituary
WOOTEN, ALINE MABLE
Mrs. Aline Mable Wooten, daughter of Lake and Ruth Owens, died Tuesday, March 10,2020 in Gainesville, FL. She was 95 years old. She was born March 12, 1924 in Jennings, FL and became a long-term resident of Gainesville, FL after her marriage. She was a member of Lake Forest Baptist church and continued her worship at Westside Baptist church in Gainesville, FL. Mrs. Wooten was preceded in death by her husband, Nathan W. Wooten, Sr. and her sons; Kenneth Wooten, Bennie Wooten, and Richard Wooten. She is survived by 1 son, 1 daughter in law, 1 sister, 2 nieces, several grandchildren, a lot of great grandchildren, a few great-great grandchildren and many others who loved her. Her viewing will be Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 6-8 pm at Forest Meadows funeral home located at 725 NW 23rd Ave., Gainesville, FL. A graveside service will be held Friday, March 13,2020 at 10 am at Forest Meadows cemetery located at 3700 SE Hawthorne Road, Gainesville FL. Any flowers can be sent to Forest Meadows Funeral Home.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
