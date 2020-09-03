MURRAH, ALIYAH JANAE'
Little Miss Aliyah Janae' Murrah age 3 of Starke, Florida entered into thy masters joy Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Celebration of life service will take place Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at 1:00pm from Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 2905 SE 21st Ave., Gainesville, FL Pastor Kevin Thorpe officiating. Public visitation will be held THURSDAY from 12-7pm at the Phillip & Wiley Mortuary, 310 State Road 26 Melrose, FL. Family and friends are asked to assemble at 801 South Water Street Starke, FL at 11:00am. phillipwiley.com
352-475-2000