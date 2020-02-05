|
|
BRANCH, ALLEN
EUGENE 'GENE'
Long-time local businessman Allen Eugene 'Gene' Branch, went to be with his Lord on January 31, 2020. He was born on December 28, 1932, in Albany, Georgia, to Ephraim and Bertie Branch. The family relocated to St. Augustine, then to Gainesville, where he met the love of his life, Glenda Robinson, whom he married in 1954. He is preceded in death by his brother Bill and four sisters, Lillian Cameron, Dorothy Robinson, Virginia Rhodes, and Betty Wolfmeyer. He is survived by his wife Glenda and five daughters, Dorothy McCallister (Tony), Susan Minchin (Edward), Cheryl Myers (Brian), Genea Eubanks (Shep), and Kathy Goodson (Tog). He is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Gene was the owner of Branch's IGA grocery store and Sunshine Mobile Home Park in Gainesville. He was a pine tree farmer in Georgia and Florida. He loved watching things grow, especially fruit he could share with others. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing. He served many years as a deacon at North Central Baptist Church and Northwest Baptist Church. His priorities were to glorify the name of Christ and to guide his family in the way of the Lord. He poured his life into his family, working to instill into his children and grandchildren a love for his Lord, a strong work ethic and sound financial principles.
Gene Branch was a caring and generous person. His interest in people was not limited to their physical needs but extended to the eternal; he was faithful to share the gospel of Jesus Christ. Stories abound of him sharing the claims of Christ with his tenants, employees, customers, family, friends, and total strangers. His impact on those who knew him was tremendous. He will be deeply missed by his wife of 65 years, his family, and his friends.
We will celebrate his life on Friday, February 7, 2020, at North Central Baptist Church, 8001 NW 23rd Avenue, Gainesville. Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m., and a memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at Eliam Cemetery in Melrose, FL.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to North Central Baptist Church - Building Fund, 8001 NW 23rd Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32606; Friends of Children NCF, PO Box 358502, Gainesville, FL 32635-8502; or Haven Hospice, 4200 NW 90th Blvd. Gainesville, FL 32606. Please visit his memorial page at
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS
DOWNTOWN
352-376-7556
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020