Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Windsor Baptist Church
918 SE, Co Rd 234
Gainesville, FL
ALLEN CALVIN SHEPHERD

ALLEN CALVIN SHEPHERD Obituary
SHEPHERD, ALLEN CALVIN
Allen Calvin Shepherd, age 57 of Gainesville, FL went to be with the Lord on August 10, 2019. He is retired from the State of Florida, Juvenile Justice Detention Center.
He is survived by his loving wife, Beth McClenahan Shepherd, a daughter, Samantha Danielle Shepherd, a sister Rinda (Jim) Lee of Statesboro, GA, two brothers Dennis (Lisa) Shepherd of St. Augustine, FL, Ronald 'Kim' (Dawn) Shepherd of Ft. Myers, FL, a brother-in-law John Cavender, friends who became family to him, Mark and Maria Maxwell of Gainesville, FL, many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. He also leaves behind his beloved dogs, Laila and Wrangler.
He is preceded in death by his parents Grover 'Calvin' Shepherd and Joyce Hope Shepherd Umstead and a sister Patricia Shepherd Cavender.
Memorial Services will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019, 11 am at Windsor Baptist Church (918 SE, Co Rd 234, Gainesville, FL 32641). You will be able to greet the family at the fellowship hall after the service where there will be food and refreshments.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019
