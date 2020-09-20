OVERMAN, ALLEN RAYAllen Ray Overman, 83 years old, of Gainesville, FL, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 6th, 2020. He was born on March 11, 1937, in Nahunta, North Carolina, to Elmer and Ruth (Sullivan) Overman. Allen's family grew crops and raised livestock, and he was active in 4-H Club. He graduated from Nahunta High School in 1955. At NC State University, he obtained a BS degree (1960), then a master's degree and PhD in Agricultural Engineering. On June 3, 1964, Allen married Deanye Grace Lee in North Carolina. The family moved to Gainesville, Florida, in 1969. Dr. Overman joined the faculty of the Department of Agricultural Engineering, University of Florida. He taught graduate students and managed projects before retiring in 2014. Allen and Deanye traveled to North Carolina every year to help their parents and be with family. In Gainesville, the family were active members of the United Church of Gainesville. He always enjoyed spending time with his children, family, and students. Dr. Overman was preceded in death by his parents; and is survived by wife, Deanye Lee Overman; son, Max Overman, of North Carolina (wife Kimberly Edwards); daughter, Karen McLeod, of Florida (husband Edward McLeod); and grandson, James Dylan Byrd. Special mention to Pauline and Mary in Gainesville, aides who with Karen and Ed, provided care for Allen in his last years.A memorial service will be held in Gainesville, FL, in 2021. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice or other charity. Contact Milam Funeral Home, 311 S. Main Street Gainesville, FL 32601(352) 376-5361if you wish to send a card to Deanye and family