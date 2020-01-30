Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, Inc.
6665 New Kings Rd.
Jacksonville, FL 32219
(904) 765-4150
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Bethel Baptist Institutional Church
215 Bethel Baptist Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Allison Pollard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allison Phaye Pollard


1971 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Allison Phaye Pollard Obituary
POLLARD,
ALLISON PHAYE GREEN
Allison Phaye Green Pollard (48) of Jacksonville, Florida, entered into rest on January 22, 2020. She was preceded in death by grandparents, Ida Dixon, Viretta Robinson, Fletcher W. Green, and Willie Mae Green. Allison leaves to cherish her memory, a devoted husband, Willie C. Pollard, Jr.; daughters, Alyssa Grace Pollard and Jasmine Pollard; parents, Billie and Elroy Morand and Allen P. Green; mother-in-law, Joyce Dunson Smith; father-in-law, Willie C, Pollard, Sr.; three sisters-in-law, Patrice Bullard, Kimberly Pollard, and Stephanie Pollard; two aunts, Stephanie R. Gorham and Carolyn Lightsey; one uncle Aaron Green; special cousins, Ava Green, Adrienne Green and April Green; special friend, Lula Spratling Price Brown; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins as well as many loving and devoted friends. Homegoing Service will be 11:00am, Saturday, February 1 at Bethel Baptist Institutional Church, 215 Bethel Baptist Street, Bishop Rudolph McKissick, Jr., Senior Pastor. The Ivy Beyond the Wall Ceremony will begin at 9:30am on Saturday morning also at Bethel Baptist. The family will receive family and friends on Friday, January 31 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at the Northside Chapel.
Interment will be in the
Edgewood Cemetery by the Northside Chapel of
Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, 6665 New Kings Rd (904) 765-4150.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Allison's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -