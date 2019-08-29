|
|
BARBOUR, ALMETA
Life-long resident, Mrs. Almeta Russ Barbour age 96, passed away August 23rd, 2019 at the Windsor Health & Rehabilitation Center, Starke, Florida Mrs. Barbour was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church where she served on the Usher Board, other committees; Culinary, Nursery, Maintenance and The Nurses Guild. She was a graduate of the class of 1946, Lincoln High School. Mrs. Barbour obtained a License Practical Nursing degree and was employed in the medical field.
She is survived by her caregiver and niece, Alma Russ, Chronda Nicholas, both of Gainesville, FL, great nephew, Gregory Wilson, great niece, Monique Wilson, both of whom she raised, granddaughter; Lavern Barbour, and numerous other nieces, and nephews.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Barbour will be held, 11:00am, Friday, August 30th, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, Rev. Destin Williams, Officiating; burial will follow in Forest Meadows Memorial Park East. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mrs. Barbour will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Thursday, August 29th, 2019 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm and on Friday at the Church from 10:00am until the hour of Service, Only. Family and friends are asked to meet at the Church on Friday at 10:30am.
