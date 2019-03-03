|
BYERS (DERRY), ALOIS J.
Alois Jean Byers died on February 1, 2019 in Plano, TX after a brief illness. She was born on July 20, 1917 in Louisville, KY, and is survived by three daughters Sue Wilson of Richardson, TX, Debby Charlton of Chevy Chase, MD, and Sandy Edwards of Katy, TX.
Alois had nine grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Her eldest daughter, Becky Baker, her husband, Walter Byers, and companion, Jim McCathren, preceded her in death.
Alois was an active volunteer at North Florida Regional Hospital, Gainesville Garden Club, an Election Day volunteer, FUMC Lunch Bunch and the Family Promise Ministry.
Alois loved estate sales, margaritas, the Buckeyes, the Gators and listening to Rev. Charles Stanley. She will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.
Memorials may be made in her name to: Family Promise Ministry c/o First United Methodist Church of Gainesville, 419 NE 1st Street, Gainesville, FL 32601.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019