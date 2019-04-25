Home

Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home
727 NW 2nd Street
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-8686
ALPHONSO NORRIS

ALPHONSO NORRIS Obituary
NORRIS, ALPHONSO, 70
Alphonso Norris of Miami, FL transitioned from this earthly life April 12, 2019. He was a retired roofer. He leaves to cherish his memories: loving wife, Jeanette Powers Norris; daughters, Chantel Norris Hayes and Charisse Norris; 5 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild; Loving mother, Beria Norris; siblings, Franklin Moore, Samuel Norris Jr., Irma J. Galloway. Carl Norris; and other relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00 a.m. at Jerusalem Church of God By Faith, Duane E. Gainey is Pastor, Pastor Mary Jackson is Eulogist. Burial will be in Rhuta Branch Cemetery. Visitation Friday at Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home 727 NW 2nd Street, Gainesville, FL, 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. and Saturday at the church 10:30 a.m. - 11 a.m. No viewing after eulogy. The cortege will form at the home of his mother, Mrs. Beria Norris 10:30 a.m.
PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF GAINESVILLE
www.pinkney-smithfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019
