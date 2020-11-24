1/1
Alphonso Oscar Bradley
Gainesville - Age 69, A Native of Dania Beach, Florida, who has lived in Gainesville, Florida since 1993 was removed from this earthly scene on November 18, 2020 in Apopka, Florida where he was under the care of his Daughter.
Mr. Bradley, the son of the late Freeman & Ezell Bradley and Husband of the late Angela Bradley (of Dania Beach, FL) was a Ramp Agent with Delta Airlines.
The Graveside Service will be held 10:30AM Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Pine Grove Cemetery (Gainesville, Florida) with Minister Kenneth Graham delivering Words of Comfort. Mr. Bradley will be viewed on Friday 2:00-7:00PM at the Funeral Home - And on Saturday at the Cemetery with the Processional. The Procession will form at the residence of his Sister, Susie Lawrence, 1216 SE 12th Terr, Gainesville, FL at 10:00AM.
Precious Memories will remain with his Daughter – Catrina (& Mark) Southall of Apopka, FL; Son – Gabriel Bradley of Sarasota, FL; 2 Grandchildren; Sisters – Susie Lawrence, Cassie Jackson, and Marjorie (& Esau) Pernell; (Freeman Bradley preceded him in death); Uncle – David Nuby of Dania Beach, FL; Nieces, Nephews, Cousins & Friends.
Arrangements Entrusted To
DUNCAN BROTHERS' FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8th Street
Gainesville, Florida

Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Viewing
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Duncan Brothers Funeral Home
NOV
28
Funeral
10:00 AM
residence of his Sister, Susie Lawrence
NOV
28
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Pine Grove Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Duncan Brothers Funeral Home
428 Nw 8Th St
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-2437
