BASS, ALVIN
Alvin Bass, 84, passed peacefully on December 21, 2019. Mr. Bass was born on May 22, 1935 in Trenton, Florida. Alvin was a successful salesman for Eli Witt and Swisher Sweet. After retirement, he founded Hogtown Wholesale, Inc. He is predeceased by his parents, Richard Bass and Josephine Jones. He is survived by his daughter, Theresa Bass Cottingham (Jim) and his son Alvin Eddie Bass (Melinda). Grandchildren: Jenna Cottingham, Jacey Cottingham, Mitch Bass, and Austin Bass. Siblings: RJ Bass (Juanita), Betty Kay Watkins, and Rose Lindsey (Levis).
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. with the funeral service following at 11 a.m., December 26, 2019 at Milam Funeral Home, in Newberry, Florida. After the funeral, the burial will be at Jennings Lake Cemetery, 2130 SW 47th Lane, Bell, Florida 32619. Reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Vitas Hospice, 18670 High Springs Main St., High Springs FL 32643.
Arrangements are under the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 22405 w. Newberry Road Newberry, Florida (352) 472-5361.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019