Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ALVIN BASS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALVIN BASS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ALVIN BASS Obituary
BASS, ALVIN
Alvin Bass, 84, passed peacefully on December 21, 2019. Mr. Bass was born on May 22, 1935 in Trenton, Florida. Alvin was a successful salesman for Eli Witt and Swisher Sweet. After retirement, he founded Hogtown Wholesale, Inc. He is predeceased by his parents, Richard Bass and Josephine Jones. He is survived by his daughter, Theresa Bass Cottingham (Jim) and his son Alvin Eddie Bass (Melinda). Grandchildren: Jenna Cottingham, Jacey Cottingham, Mitch Bass, and Austin Bass. Siblings: RJ Bass (Juanita), Betty Kay Watkins, and Rose Lindsey (Levis).
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. with the funeral service following at 11 a.m., December 26, 2019 at Milam Funeral Home, in Newberry, Florida. After the funeral, the burial will be at Jennings Lake Cemetery, 2130 SW 47th Lane, Bell, Florida 32619. Reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Vitas Hospice, 18670 High Springs Main St., High Springs FL 32643.
Arrangements are under the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 22405 w. Newberry Road Newberry, Florida (352) 472-5361.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ALVIN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -