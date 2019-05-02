|
|
MIKELL, ALVIN BOBBY
Mr. Alvin Bobby Mikell of Morriston, FL passed away on Thursday, April 25th, 2019 in Gainesville, FL at the age of 72.
Born in Gainesville, FL he came to Morriston, FL 15 years ago from Gainesville. He was a member of the Morriston Baptist Church and for 34 years worked for Florida Forest Service. His hobbies were fishing, flying, gardening, planting pine trees, but his top priority was his family.
Mr. Mikell is survived by his wife of 28 years Marie Kathleen Mikell; stepsons, Benjamin and Alexander Dicks; step-daughter, Melanie McRay; sisters Diana (Alvin) Price and Katherine Beaulieu; five grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, May 4th, 2019 at the Chapel of the Knauff Funeral Home in Williston, FL with Pastor Keith Stewart officiating. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service. Burial will follow the service at the Orange Hill Cemetery in Williston, FL under the direction of the Knauff Funeral Home-Williston, FL
(352) 528-3481.
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 2 to May 3, 2019