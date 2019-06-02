|
MEEKS, SR.,
ALVIN LEON 'BIG DADDY'
Alvin Leon 'Big Daddy' Meeks, Sr., 91 of Lake City, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at the Lake City Medical Center. He was born in Levy County, Florida to the late Thomas Lawson Meeks and Bessie Smallwood Meeks. Mr. Meeks was a veteran of the United States Navy and served on the USS Wisconsin in the Atlantic Theatre. Following his service, he moved to Lake City in 1948 and bought his farm in 1950, where he still lived and worked till his passing. Mr. Meeks was a lifelong farmer and owner of Meeks Grain and Milling Inc. since 1980. He enjoyed his work as a farmer and his favorite part of farming was raising hogs. Mr. Meeks enjoyed making cane syrup, hunting, fishing and gardening. He was a member of Athens Baptist Church since 1958 and was very active serving on several committees and as a Deacon since 2003. Mr. Meeks was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Dessie A. Meeks in 2016, one brother, George Meeks and one sister, Joy Langston.
Survivors include two sons, Alvin Meeks, Jr. (Barbara) and Gary Meeks (Pat) all of Lake City; two daughters, Shirley Jenkins (TD), Lake City and Charlotte Warren (Chris), Orlando; one sister, Christine Lee (Walt), Centerville, GA; eleven grandchildren, Shaun Meeks (Jamie McKissock), Charlie Thornton, Andy Thornton, Vicki Thornton, Ashley Medeiros (Travis), Brandy Meeks, Michael Jenkins (Somer), Justin Jenkins (Bethany), Brendan Jenkins, Mary Elizabeth Warren and John Warren; eighteen great grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 11:00 AM, at Athens Baptist Church with Rev. Robert Carter officiating. Interment will follow in Athens Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be Monday evening from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Athens Baptist Church in memory of Mr. Meeks. Arrangements are under the direction of GATEWAY-FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 3596 S US Hwy 441, Lake City, FL 32025. 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at
Published in Gainesville Sun from June 2 to June 3, 2019