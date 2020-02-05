|
SCHILLING, ALVIN
Alvin J. Schilling, 70, of Gainesville, Florida, went to be with his Lord on January 6, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida, following a long struggle with cancer. Alvin (Al) was born on April 8, 1949 in Newberry, Michigan to William and Myrtle Schilling. Following his graduation from George Mason University International School of Law, he built a successful law practice in northern Virginia. Later, after moving to Florida, he continued his work as an attorney, obtained a Masters degree in history, and a PhD in History and Educational Law. Alvin was an avid 'dog lover', raising several Wheaton Terriers as show animals. In Gainesville, Alvin was a member of University Evangelical Lutheran Church where he cultivated lasting friendships among fellow parishioners. Alvin is survived by siblings William Schilling, Lois (John) Winslow, Fred (Marcia) Schilling, and Timothy (Judy) Schilling; seven nieces and nephews; seven cousins and many great nieces and nephews. Brother Paul Schilling preceded him in death. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Memorial gifts may be made to the Organ Fund at University Evangelical Lutheran church, 1826 W. University Avenue, Gainesville, Florida, 32603.
