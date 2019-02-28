|
|
BURGESS,
ALVIN (AL) WILLARD
Alvin (Al) Willard Burgess, 80, passed away on February 25, 2019, at Haven Hospice in Gainesville, FL. Alvin was born June 13, 1938 in York, South Carolina to Jesse Willard Burgess and Gaynelle Bishop Burgess.
Al was a graduate of the University of Florida and honorably served our country in the United States Army Reserve for 11 years. He was of the Methodist faith and was a member of Windsor Providence United Methodist Church. Al worked as a Chemical Technologist for 30 years, primarily with PCR (Hanson) and he was a member of the Gainesville Power Squadron and the Coast Guard Auxiliary.
Al was preceded in death by his parents Jesse Willard Burgess and Gaynelle Bishop Burgess, his daughter Linda Gail Burgess Dailey and His two brothers, Norman and Frank Burgess.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Early Jane Wages Walkinshaw Burgess, his son Thomas Burgess, and three stepsons, Howard (Karen), Steven (Jenai), and Douglas Walkinshaw, his sister, Patsy Paladino (Richard), ten grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, as well as a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 2:00 PM at First United Methodist Church of Perry with Pastor Mark Ward officiating. Interment services will follow immediately afterwards in Woodlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at First United Methodist Church of Perry. All arrangements are under the direction of Burns Funeral Home of Perry.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019