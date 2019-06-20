|
|
KING, AMANDA L.
Mrs. Amanda L. King, a 65 resident of Gainesville, Florida passed away on June 12, 2019. Amanda was affectionately known to all who knew her as "RED" and "MANLUE".
She is survived by 2 sons, Willie L. Brown Jr. (Libby) and James E. Boykin, one daughter, Chelsey Jones and loving companion- Ernest Jones.
The Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019, 11:00am, Female Protective Temple, 12610 NW 39th Ave. Gainesville, FL. Interment will follow in the Shiloh Cemetery, Archer, Fl. Wake services will be held on Friday, Jane 21, 2019, at Archer Church Of God In Christ, 17370 SW 128th Pl., Archer, FL from 5-7pm.
Services are under the
Professional Care of Carnegie
Funeral Home (217 SE 4th Ave.) Chiefland, Florida.
(352) 493-1857
"Providing Everlasting
Memories and Love"
Published in Gainesville Sun from June 20 to June 21, 2019