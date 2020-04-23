|
|
HILL, AMOS DELANO
Amos Delano Hill, 71, former assistant football coach at Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University and a retired Leon County School educator, died on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Coach Hill was inducted into the FAMU Sports Hall Of Fame in 2010.
A public viewing will be held on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Strong & Jones Funeral Home. Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, a private service will be held at 1:00pm, on Saturday. Burial will follow at Tallahassee Memory Gardens.
Survivors include: his wife, Catherine W. Hill; his children, Nikki Hill Loubeau and Amos D. Hill II; his mother Annette L. Hill; one sister, Patricia H. Mitchell (Orrin); one brother, Jerome Hill (Gail); two grandchildren; and, a host of other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the Amos D. Hill Memorial Tribute Fund and mail to the:
FAMU Foundation, Inc.
Mr. Amos D. Hill
Memorial Tribute Fund
625 East Tennessee Street
Suite 100
Tallahassee, FL 32308
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020