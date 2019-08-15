|
|
WILLIAMS, AMOS
Mr. Amos Williams life-long resident of Gainesville, Florida passed away, August 4th, 2019 at the Malcom Randall Veterans Administration Hospital. Mr. Williams was a member of St. Joseph Missionary Baptist Church; he was a graduate of Lincoln High School, class of 1965, and served in the U.S. Army during the Viet Nam Era. He was preceded in death by his siblings; Veronia Howard, and Leroy Williams.
Mr. Williams is survived by his sibling; Joe Williams (Ann), Clarence Williams, Emma Fuller, Naomi Conner (Thomas), Luella Clark, Eva Williams (Willie), Mary Lattimore, Martha Whitehead (Moses), Bertha Wiley, all of Gainesville, FL, James Williams (Joyce), Cornelius Williams (Louise), both of Detroit, MI, special friend, Margaret Foster.
Funeral Services for Mr. Williams will be held 11:00am, Saturday, August 17th, 2019 at Mt. Olive Primitive Baptist Church, Elder Cedric Andrews, Pastor, Rev. Willie Caison, Eulogist; burial will follow in Grasslawn Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mr. Williams will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, August 16th, 2019 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday at the Church from 10:00am until the hour of Service.
Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the home of Mr. Williams, 402 S.E. 13th Terrace, Gainesville, at 10:15am.
'A CHESTNUT SERVICE'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019