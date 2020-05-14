FURLOW, ANDRE M.

Mr. Andre M. Furlow age 26 passed away May 5th, 2020 at Shands Hospital at the University of Florida. Andre graduated from High School in Gainesville, FL, and attend Career City College.

He was employed with Food Services as a Food Preparer.

Mr. Furlow is survived by his father, Walter Furlow (Michelle), Gainesville, FL, siblings, Taj Perry, Devonte Furlow, Brittany Mills, both of Gainesville, FL, Monica Graham, Tallahassee, step-sisters and brother, Autrell Willis, Erie, PA, Renee Booth, Tomeka Willis, Dominique McNeal, all of Gainesville, FL, grandmother, Geneva Brown, Gainesville, FL, step-grandfather, Herman Smith, a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

