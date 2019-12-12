|
|
DuPREE,
ANDREW RONALD
A LOVING FAREWELL
Andrew's Smile is His Story
Born October 3, 1982 at Alachua General Hospital in Gainesville, deceased November 17, 2019 at Tampa General Hospital, to parents Herbert Clarence and Sherry Sherrod DuPree. He leaves two brothers; Amil David and Andre Eduardo. Two uncles; Donald DuPree, Sr., wife Sheryl and Matthew Sherrod, Jr., wife Thelma with many cousins and friends.
He leaves a loving wife of two years, Leandra Bamberg, Largo, Florida, born and raised in Germany; a faithful friend and brother Serafina Garcia and Natalia his wife, daughter and son, Clearwater, Florida.
Andrew attended J.J. Finley Elementary, Westwood Middle School and received his high school diploma from the University of Florida Preparatory P.K. Yonge Developmental Research School on May 29, 2001. He played varsity basketball and achieved high test scores on the ACT. He attended Santa Fe College, Gainesville, and Valencia College, Orlando.
He was an outstanding Florida insurance agent and Apple Store employee in Orlando. In 2012, he worked in Apple's premier store in Sydney, Australia where he set up Apple's successful easy pay program. He sharpened his computer skills at the Academies Australasia College, Sydney. In 2015, he traveled to California and worked in Apple's Corporate retail store. In the fall of 2017, he returned to Orlando learning he had cancer.
Andrew realized a change was going to take place in his earthly life, he sought God's wisdom in helping him to cope with the difficult task of facing cancer. He received Christ at Williams Temple Church of God in Christ under Pastor Dr. Detroit R. Williams. In 2018, Andrew was rebaptized at LiVe Church, Pastor Tye Tribbett, in Orlando. He loved the Lord and he was faithful to him in tithes. He believed and trusted in God. He had a loving smile and exhibited gratitude.
We are trusting God to heal our pain. We are simply grateful for Andrew's life and his smile.
Memorial Service, Saturday, December 14th at 1:00PM, UF campus, 296 Buckman Drive, Gainesville, Florida 32611. An honorary doctoral degree will be given for Andrew's kindness to mankind.
We are thankful for services rendered by Dr. Tseng, Orlando Health; staffs at Cedar Sinai Johnnie L. Cochran Jr. Brain Tumor Center, Los Angeles, Moffitt Cancer Center and Tampa General Hospital.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019