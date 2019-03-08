|
JACKSON SR.,
ANDREW RICHARD, 73
Born October 27, 1945 in Worthington Springs, Fl to the late Moderator N.A. Jackson and Mother Sadie Powell Jackson, peacefully departed this life on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 in the early morning at Shands Hospital in Gainesville, Fl. He attended Duval Elementary and graduated from Lincoln High School in June 1966.
Andrew (Sonny Boy, Sugar Bear) Jackson leaves to cherish his memories: his beloved wife of six years, Norma Jean Campbell Jackson; four children: Andrew Jackson, Jr., Lora James (Anthony) of Orlando, Fl, Chance Jackson (Latoya) of Megs, Ga., Victoria of Pelham, Ga; two sisters: Retha Mae Davis and Dr. Marie Herring (Pop); two aunts: Willie Marie Porter of Kathleen, Ga. and Hattie P. Thornton of Hawthorne, Fl; and three step-children, grandchildren, God children and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, friends, and a dedicated church family (Progressive Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ).
Homegoing service will be held Sunday, March 10, 2019 at 1:30pm at the DaySpring Missionary Baptist Church, 1945 N.E. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, where Dr. Marie Herring is pastor; Bishop Paul C. Johnson is eulogist. There will be viewing on Saturday, March 9th at the church from 4-6pm. Interment will be in Newnansville Cemetery, Alachua, Fl. Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home, 727 NW 2 Street, Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019