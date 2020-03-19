|
|
JAMES, SR., ANDREW LEE
Andrew Lee James, Sr. age 79 of Gainesville, Florida went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Andrew was born on August 30, 1940 in Inverness, Florida to Irene and Robert James. He graduated from Booker T. Washington High School. He worked until retirement at the Veterans Administration Medical Center and was a faithful member of Open Door Ministries.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert & Irene James, and brother, Clarence James. He is survived by his wife, Betty James; children: Andrew Lee James, Jr., Andrea Rivers, and Angela Wilson (George); grandson: Armani Adams; siblings, Delores Wilson, and Barbara Jackson (Richard); brother-in-law, Louis Bailey, sister-in-law, Zola Debose Soloman; five Godchildren, Rosalind Jones, Ernest Cue, Eric Nattiel, Bryan Nattiel, and Adrian Wallace.
A visitation will be held between 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Open Door Ministries, 601 NE 19th Street, Gainesville, FL 32641. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 2505 NE 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32641. Interment will be at Forest Meadows Cemetery- Central, 4100 NW 39th Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32606. Please send all floral tributes to: Chestnut Funeral Home, 18 NW 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32601. Arrangements are entrusted to Gail & Wynn's Mortuary, 1300 Bruton Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32805.
www.gailwynnsmortuary.com 407-522-4700
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020